By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 7 Gold ticked up on Thursday
after minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting
showed caution over U.S. interest rates and the dollar slumped
to fresh 17-month lows against the yen.
Minutes from the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting released
on Wednesday showed policymakers debated whether an interest
rate hike would be needed in April, although a consensus emerged
that risks from a global economic slowdown warranted a cautious
approach.
Policymakers signalled at the close of last month's meeting
that they expected to raise rates twice in 2016 but the timing
of the hikes still appears up in the air.
Spot gold had gained 0.5 percent to $1,228.20 an
ounce by 0659 GMT, after dipping 0.7 percent in the previous
session on a recovery in stocks. Spot gold rose 16 percent in
the first quarter of the year on speculation the Fed may delay
hiking rates.
"The gold rally is being tested as risk appetite recovers,
undermining the flight-to-quality demand for gold. Still the
downside may be limited," HSBC analyst James Steel said.
"The longer the hikes are delayed, the better for gold
prices," Steel said.
Gold is sensitive to rate increases as they lift the
opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-yielding metal.
The Fed should be patient and cautious about raising
short-term interest rates, but should nevertheless increase them
in a sustained way, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said on
Wednesday.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.51 percent to 819.60
tonnes on Wednesday, the first inflow in nearly two weeks.
The dollar hit a fresh 17-month low against the yen on
Thursday, staying on the defensive after the release of the Fed
minutes. The dollar index slid 0.4 percent against a
basket of major currencies.
Asian share markets edged higher after a sharp rise in oil
prices whetted risk appetite and boosted Wall Street.
