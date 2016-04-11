* Gold jumps as much as 1 pct
SINGAPORE, April 11 Gold jumped to its highest
in nearly three weeks on Monday on safe-haven demand and a
softer dollar, but pared some gains after Asian shares erased
early losses.
Weak economic data and uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy
have sparked risk-averse sentiment in the market, underpinning
demand for safety assets such as gold and the Japanese yen,
which is trading near levels not seen since 2014.
Spot gold rose to $1,252.26 an ounce on Monday, its
highest since March 22. It later pared some gains to trade up
0.8 percent at $1,249.32 by 0643 GMT.
"Markets are still jittery about what's going on in the
global economy... and gold is the preferred safe-haven," said
OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan.
Gold will remain elevated in the short term, Gan said, but
he expected the metal to give back some of its gains later in
the year as the Federal Reserve carries out two rate hikes.
Higher rates would weigh on gold by lifting the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
Waning expectations for further rate increases this year
helped gold to its best quarter in nearly 30 years in the three
months to March.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday the U.S. economy is
on a solid course and still on track to warrant further interest
rate hikes.
The U.S. central bank raised rates in December for the first
time in nearly a decade.
New York Fed President William Dudley on Friday said the
central bank must approach further rate hikes cautiously and
gradually because of lingering external risks to the U.S.
economy, despite some strength at home and welcome hints of
inflation.
The dollar slid 0.2 percent against a basket of major
currencies to 94.011, its lowest since mid-October.
Asian stocks erased early losses and edged up on Monday as
Chinese inflation data fanned optimism Beijing will continue
with loose monetary policies, though Japan's Nikkei stock index
closed down 0.4 percent.
Data on Friday showed hedge funds and money managers cut
their net long positions in gold futures and options in the week
to April 5, but still not far from a two-month high.
Assets in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22 percent to 817.81 tonnes on
Friday.
