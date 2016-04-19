* U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March
* Top consumer China launches yuan gold benchmark
* Platinum hits 6-month high
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Clara Denina
LONDON, April 19 Gold rose 2 percent, silver hit
a 10-month high and platinum climbed to its highest in six
months on Tuesday, as the dollar weakened after U.S. data came
in below forecast.
U.S. housing starts fell more than expected in March and
permits for future home construction hit a one-year low,
suggesting some cooling in the housing market in line with signs
of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter.
Gold touched a one-week high of $1,256.80 an ounce
and was up 1.7 percent at $1,252.26 by 1433 GMT, while platinum
rose 3.4 percent to its highest since Oct. 23 at
$1,013.71.
Silver climbed 5.2 percent to $17.07, its highest
since June 2015, before stabilising with a 4.2 percent gain at
$16.90.
"Precious (metals) have performed amazingly well in the
first quarter, silver is probably playing some catch up with
gold now ... the weaker dollar is helping this afternoon,"
Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"As the year goes on, a lot depends on the Fed ... we may
not have any hike before the end of the year and that should
provide support for gold."
The dollar extended losses after the U.S. data,
falling 0.5 percent against a basket of major currencies.
Global equities climbed on Tuesday, but that did not dampen
demand for gold, often seen as a hedge against risk.
Gold traders were also watching for comments from Federal
Reserve officials to gauge the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.
"Gold should probably hang on to its gains in the second
quarter because the dollar is likely to stay relatively subdued
with the expectations of U.S. interest rate hikes being pushed
out to the second half of this year," Mitsubishi Corp analyst
Jonathan Butler said.
"That generally means that the yield environment for
non-interest-bearing assets remains fairly favourable."
The Fed raised rates modestly from near zero in December --
its first policy tightening in nearly a decade. While futures
markets imply no further increases until December, Fed
projections suggest there could be two more hikes by year-end.
New York Fed President William Dudley said U.S. economic
conditions were "mostly favourable" but the Fed remained
cautious on interest rates.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, however, said the Fed
was set to increase rates more rapidly than investors currently
expected.
Top gold consumer China launched a yuan-denominated gold
benchmark on Tuesday as the country took an ambitious step to
exert more control over the pricing of the metal and boost its
influence in the global bullion market.
Palladium gained 2.9 percent to $583.84 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)