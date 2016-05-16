SINGAPORE, May 16 Gold rose for a second session
on Monday, as slowing economic growth in China and weakness in
Asian stock markets lifted the safe haven appeal of the precious
metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,273.90 an ounce
by 0042 GMT and U.S. gold futures added 0.2 percent to
$1,275.50 an ounce.
* China's investment, factory output and retail sales all
grew more slowly than expected in April, adding to doubts about
whether the world's second-largest economy is stabilising, data
released on Saturday showed.
* Gold has gained 20 percent this year after weak economic
data in the United States and elsewhere eased expectations of a
near-term increase in U.S. interest rates.
* Higher rates would lift the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold.
* Still, stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data last week
renewed expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates more than once this year, capping gains in precious
metals.
* U.S. retail sales in April recorded their biggest increase
in a year as Americans stepped up purchases of automobiles and a
range of other goods, suggesting the economy was regaining
momentum after growth almost stalled in the first quarter.
* Two Fed officials said the central bank should raise rates
if data points to an improving economy.
* Spot silver advanced 0.2 percent to $17.13 an
ounce, platinum was up 0.3 percent at $1,050.4 and
palladium was rose 0.4 percent at $591.47.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped early on Monday, weighed down by
Friday's decline on Wall Street and soft Chinese economic data
released over the weekend.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)