* Fed officials' speeches this week in focus
* ETF SPDR Gold holdings highest since November 2013
* Silver, platinum, palladium at lowest since April
(Updates prices; adds comment, byline, NEW YORK dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 23 Gold dipped to a
3-1/2-week low on Monday as expectations rose that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will hike interest rates as early as June, but
prices came off their lows as late-day short-covering entered
the market.
Bullion has been under pressure since the Fed last week
released the minutes of its April meeting, which showed
officials believe the U.S. economy could be ready for another
rate increase next month.
Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion.
U.S. rates being kept too low for too long could cause
financial instability and stronger market expectations for a
rate increase are "probably good," St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard said on Monday.
"The Fed minutes were clearly more hawkish than expected and
this has resulted in some change in sentiment and there is now
an increased likelihood that they may raise rates in June or
July," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said.
Spot gold fell to $1,242.63 an ounce, the lowest
since April 28, in earlier trade, and was down 0.1 percent at
$1,250.96 an ounce at 3:25 p.m. EDT (1925 GMT). U.S. gold
futures for June delivery settled down 0.1 percent at
$1,251.50 an ounce.
"The market has re-priced the chances of a June rate move to
30 percent from 5 percent but the hurdles for a June hike remain
substantial and gold has avoided significant technical damage,
which has encouraged modest short-covering as well as continued
ETF-related buying despite a hawkish lilt in Fed commentary
today," said Tai Wong, director of base and precious metals
trading for BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields inched up and global stock
markets were little changed as investors weighed the possibility
that rates could soon rise.
The Fed's policymakers are scheduled to speak this week and
are expected to back the case for a rate hike within months. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen will be at a panel event hosted by Harvard
University on Friday.
Holdings in the world's largest gold-backed ETF SPDR Gold
Trust rose 1 percent to 869.26 tonnes on Friday, the
highest since November 2013.
Spot silver fell as much as 1.4 percent to $16.27 an
ounce, the lowest since April 19. Spot platinum fell as
much as 1.7 percent to $1,000.73, the lowest since April 26,
while palladium fell as much as 2.3 percent to $545.31 an
ounce, the lowest since April 14.
(Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing
by Meredith Mazzilli)