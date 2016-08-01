* Silver hits 3-week high
* Speculators raise net longs in silver, cut gold positions
(Recasts, updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R
Aug 1 - Gold slipped on Monday after rising over 1 percent
to a near 3-week high in the previous session, as equities rose
and the dollar recovered from lows hit after disappointing U.S.
growth figures last week.
The U.S. Commerce Department reported on Friday that the
U.S. economy grew at a 1.2 percent annual rate in the second
quarter, much less than expected.
Asian shares hit a one-year high on Monday, while the dollar
index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six rival
currencies, was up 0.1 percent at 95.673, crawling away
from its Friday low of 95.384, its lowest since July 5.
Spot gold inched down 0.3 percent at $1,347.01 an
ounce at 0643 GMT. Bullion hit $1,355.10 on Friday, its highest
level since July 12.
U.S. gold eased 0.2 percent at $1,354.3 an ounce.
"The (gold) markets will be more prudent ahead of the
non-farm payrolls data due on Friday," said Jiang Shu, chief
analyst at Shandong Gold Group.
"If it is going to be weak, then people will change their
expectations about the U.S. economic prospects drastically. If
they are relatively good, bad GDP data could be counterbalanced
by good jobs data."
Signals for spot gold were mixed and will become clearer
when the metal gets out of a range of $1,346-1,357 per ounce,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Top U.S. Fed policymakers held varying opinions about rate
hikes, with Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan calling for
caution, while San Francisco Fed President John Williams
expected the central bank to raise interest rates up to two
times before year-end.
"The Fed will likely abstain from doing anything in
September or October as that will be too early to make a move.
The latest odds show a rate increase for December at roughly 45
percent, while September at about 18," INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir said in a note.
A sidelined Fed between now and year-end should weaken the
dollar, pushing gold to test July highs of $1,374 levels, with
an outside chance of getting to $1,400, Meir added.
Speculators increased their net long position in COMEX
silver contracts, but cut net long positions in gold, in the
week to July 26.
Among other precious metals, spot silver touched a
3-week high of $20.62 and was up nearly 1 percent at $20.49.
Platinum, which hit over 14-month highs on Friday,
was up 0.5 percent at $1,148.65 an ounce, while palladium
was down 0.1 percent at $709.20. It hit its highest in over
9-1/2 months on Friday.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Michael Perry and Sunil Nair)