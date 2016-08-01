* U.S. interest rates in focus
* Palladium extends gains to 13-month high
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 1 Gold was little changed
on Monday, hovering just below the prior session's near
three-week top as investors cut expectations for a U.S. interest
rate hike in the near term.
Palladium and platinum, however, fared better, hitting their
highest in more than a year on improved investor sentiment.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,353.29 an ounce by
2:43 p.m. EDT (1843 GMT). Bullion hit $1,355.10 on Friday, its
highest since July 12, after much slower-than-expected U.S.
economic growth weighed on the dollar.
U.S. gold futures for December settled up 0.2
percent at $1,359.60 per ounce.
"The Fed passed on a July rate hike, the dollar softened and
the market is not pricing a rate hike now. For the moment that
is all positive for gold," Citigroup strategist David Wilson
said.
Palladium extended last month's 19 percent rise, gaining 1.8
percent to a 13-month high of $722.70 an ounce.
"Palladium price performance has outshined gold
(quarter-to-date) in light of specific macro and supply/demand
data that have been positive for the platinum group metal," said
Citi Research in a note.
"Funds have room to get longer the palladium market, in our
view."
Platinum, which gained 12 percent last month, rose
1.6 percent to a 14-month top at $1,161.20.
Silver touched a three-week high of $20.64 an ounces,
and is up 47 percent since the start of the year, outpacing
gains in the rest of the precious metals complex.
The U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hints of any near-term
interest rate rise as some had expected it to at its monthly
policy meeting last week. Early on Monday, New York Fed
President William Dudley said the central bank should be
cautious on interest rate increases due to lingering risks to
the U.S. economy.
Top U.S. Fed policymakers held varying opinions about rate
hikes.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset
increases.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent against a basket of six
currencies, crawling away from its lowest since July 5 hit on
Friday. Global equity prices steadied near their highest in
almost a year.
"Although equities are performing well, there is concern
that that might be topping out, while the lack of clarity over
the Fed's interest rates policy is providing a negative real
yield environment that favors gold," ETF Securities analyst
Martin Arnold said.
Markets will closely monitor this week's data, which
includes the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday.
