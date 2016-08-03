Aug 3 - Gold edged higher in early Asia trade on Wednesday,
holding on to moderate gains from the previous session after
equities fell and weak economic data from the U.S. undermined
expectations of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold nudged up 0.2 percent to $1,365.50 an
ounce by 0108 GMT. Bullion hit a high of $1,367.33 on Tuesday,
its highest since July 11.
* U.S. gold was flat at $1,372.6 an ounce.
* Asian shares bowed lower on Wednesday while the yen lorded
over a weakened U.S dollar as talk the Bank of Japan may retreat
from its massive bond-buying campaign twigged a shakeout in debt
markets globally.
* U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in June,
but the Commerce Department report showed inflation still muted.
This, together with weak business investment and the second
quarter's anemic economic growth pace, could encourage a
cautious Federal Reserve to keep interest rates at current low
levels for a while.
* A raft of global risks that could adversely affect the
United States remains on the horizon and requires close
monitoring, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan
said on Tuesday.
* Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart
said on Tuesday it was too soon to rule out an interest rate
increase at the U.S. central bank's next meeting in September,
with a lot of data set to come in on the health of the economy.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.62 percent to 969.97
tonnes on Tuesday.
* Inflows of the six major silver exchange-traded funds
(ETF) followed by Reuters rose to a record high at 557.6 million
ounces on Aug. 1.
* There is little doubt that gold has had a stellar year so
far, but there may be some areas of concern emerging that could
act as a brake on further gains.
* Fresnillo Plc's chief executive said the price of
silver had bottomed, and added the miner would report a stronger
core profit in the second half.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0145 China Caixin services PMI July
0750 France Markit services PMI July
0755 Germany Markit services PMI July
0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI July
0900 Euro zone Retail sales June
1215 U.S. ADP national employment July
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI July
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)