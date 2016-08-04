Aug 4 - Gold dipped in early trade on Thursday, extending
its losses from the previous session on a firmer dollar
following stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped about 0.2 percent to $1,355.60 an
ounce by 0056 GMT. Bullion ended down 0.4 percent at $1,357.50
on Wednesday.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent at $1,362.30 an
ounce.
* U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, above
economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor
showed on Wednesday.
* The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was firm at 95.562, holding
well above a six-week low touched earlier this week.
* Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. non-farm
employment to have risen by 180,000 in July, while the
unemployment rate is forecast to edge down to 4.8 percent from
June's 4.9 percent. The official payrolls numbers are released
on Friday.
* The Bank of England is poised to cut interest rates for
the first time since 2009 later on Thursday, as Britain's
economy teeters on the brink of recession after June's vote to
leave the European Union.
* Low inflation allows the Federal Reserve to keep U.S.
interest rates lower for longer in order to boost the economy
and jobs, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said.
* Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on
Wednesday offered a lukewarm endorsement of an interest rate
increase later this year.
* Euro zone business activity expanded a touch faster than
expected last month as the region appeared, so far, to have
largely shrugged off Britain's vote to leave the European Union,
a survey found.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03 percent to 969.65
tonnes on Wednesday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET REPORT
* Asian shares firmed on Thursday after a rebound in oil
prices from four-month lows.
* Oil prices jumped more than 3 percent on Wednesday, with
U.S. crude futures returning to above $40 a barrel, after a
larger-than-expected gasoline draw offset a surprise build in
crude stockpiles in the No. 1 oil consumer.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision and
releases inflation report
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Factory orders for June
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)