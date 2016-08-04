* BoE monthly policy statement due at 1100 GMT
* Gold seen testing support at $1,350 - technicals
(Updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R
Aug 4 Gold slipped further on Thursday as the
dollar firmed on the back of strong economic data and Asian
stocks ticked up ahead of the Bank of England's expected rate
cut later in the day.
Investors bet the BoE would cut interest rates for the first
time in more than seven years to ward off recession following
Britain's vote in June to leave the European Union.
The central bank is expected to halve its benchmark interest
rate to a record low of 0.25 percent when it makes a monthly
policy statement at 1100 GMT.
Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,351.52 an ounce
by 0639 GMT, after declining 0.4 percent in the previous
session.
U.S. gold fell 0.5 percent to $1,358.30 an ounce.
"Investors are convinced that the central banks have to
provide more stimulus measures sooner or later. Because of that
the trading range of $1,300-$1,400 could be more robust in the
medium term," said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing
Fung Financial Group.
"There is no quite significant breakthrough or selling to
destroy the trading pattern."
Spot gold is expected to test a support at $1,350 per ounce,
a break below which could cause a loss into a range of
$1,342-$1,346, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
The dollar bounced back from Tuesday's six-week low against
a basket of six major currencies as investors looked forward to
U.S. payrolls data for July on Friday. A rebound in oil prices
from four-month lows lifted Asian stocks.
The dollar index was up about 0.1 percent at 95.655.
A report from payrolls processor ADP on Wednesday showed
U.S. private employers added 179,000 jobs in July, a tad above
market expectations and bolstering hopes that Friday's non-farm
payrolls data could show moderate growth in employment.
"We remain constructive on gold, at least going into
Thursday's session where the BoE's expected easing could give
the precious metal a bit of a lift," INTL FCStone analyst Edward
Meir said in a note.
"However, we could run into some selling on Friday if the
U.S. non-farm payroll number exceeds estimates."
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on
Wednesday offered a lukewarm endorsement of an interest rate
increase later this year.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03 percent to 969.65
tonnes on Wednesday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was down
about 1 percent at $20.16, while spot platinum and
palladium fell 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent to $1,148.50
and $704.60, respectively.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Subhranshu Sahu)