Aug 12 Gold held on to its losses from the
previous session early on Friday, after the dollar rose on
expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this
year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,339.30 an ounce at 0107
GMT, having fallen about 0.6 percent on Friday.
* U.S. gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,345 an ounce.
* The U.S. dollar rose 0.1 percent to 95.959 against
a basket of currencies, while Asian stocks rose slightly in
early Friday trade, taking a cue from Wall Street's records
overnight.
* The U.S. Fed is likely to raise interest rates in
December, after the Nov. 8 presidential election, according to a
Reuters poll that also predicted a pick-up in economic growth
but with still relatively subdued inflation.
* The central bank should raise interest rates further this
year, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in an
interview published on Thursday.
* Britain's decision to quit the European Union has already
begun tipping its economy into a mild recession, according to
economists in a Reuters poll, most of whom said the Bank of
England would chop interest rates again in November.
* Market speculators betting on more monetary easing in
China will probably be disappointed, state media Xinhua said in
an editorial late Wednesday.
* Investment demand for gold reached record first-half
levels this year, a World Gold Council report showed on
Thursday.
* India's gold demand may rise in the second half of 2016
after falling to the lowest in seven years in the first half as
beneficial monsoon rains will spur rural demand during the peak
festive season, the World Gold Council said.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03 percent to 972.32
tonnes on Thursday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China Industrial output July
0200 China Retail sales July
0200 China Urban investment July
0600 Germany GDP flash estimate Q2
0600 Germany Wholesale price index July
0900 Euro zone GDP flash estimate Q2
0900 Euro zone Industrial production June
1230 U.S. Retail sales July
1400 U.S. Business inventories June
1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index August
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)