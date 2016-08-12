Aug 12 Gold held on to its losses from the previous session early on Friday, after the dollar rose on expectations of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,339.30 an ounce at 0107 GMT, having fallen about 0.6 percent on Friday. * U.S. gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,345 an ounce. * The U.S. dollar rose 0.1 percent to 95.959 against a basket of currencies, while Asian stocks rose slightly in early Friday trade, taking a cue from Wall Street's records overnight. * The U.S. Fed is likely to raise interest rates in December, after the Nov. 8 presidential election, according to a Reuters poll that also predicted a pick-up in economic growth but with still relatively subdued inflation. * The central bank should raise interest rates further this year, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in an interview published on Thursday. * Britain's decision to quit the European Union has already begun tipping its economy into a mild recession, according to economists in a Reuters poll, most of whom said the Bank of England would chop interest rates again in November. * Market speculators betting on more monetary easing in China will probably be disappointed, state media Xinhua said in an editorial late Wednesday. * Investment demand for gold reached record first-half levels this year, a World Gold Council report showed on Thursday. * India's gold demand may rise in the second half of 2016 after falling to the lowest in seven years in the first half as beneficial monsoon rains will spur rural demand during the peak festive season, the World Gold Council said. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03 percent to 972.32 tonnes on Thursday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click or DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China Industrial output July 0200 China Retail sales July 0200 China Urban investment July 0600 Germany GDP flash estimate Q2 0600 Germany Wholesale price index July 0900 Euro zone GDP flash estimate Q2 0900 Euro zone Industrial production June 1230 U.S. Retail sales July 1400 U.S. Business inventories June 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index August (Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)