* Gold seen range-bound at $1,344-$1,349 - Technicals
* Dollar gets support from Fed official's comments
(Updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R
Aug 12 Gold remained little changed on Friday,
hovering near lows touched in the previous session, as the
dollar stayed firm on expectations of a rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve this year.
Spot gold was flat at $1,338.07 an ounce by 0636 GMT.
It ended down 0.6 percent at $1,338.39 on Thursday. The metal,
however, was on track for a weekly gain.
U.S. gold slipped 0.4 percent at $1,344.1 an ounce.
"The market is waiting for more cues on a U.S. rate hike.
There is a big mix of data with some being supportive and some
being not," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold
Dealers in Hong Kong.
Spot gold may bounce moderately in a narrow range of
$1,344-$1,349 per ounce, before retesting support at $1,335, as
suggested by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection
analysis, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
"For the moment it looks like gold is being squeezed into a
1330-1360 consolidation form with a slight short-term negative
bias," trading firm MKS Pamp said in a note.
The U.S. Fed is likely to raise interest rates in December,
after the Nov. 8 presidential election, according to a Reuters
poll.
The firm dollar was supported by comments from San Francisco
Fed President John Williams that suggested a U.S. interest rate
increase this year is still a real possibility as inflation
pressures grow.
A stronger dollar discourages gold buying by making it more
expensive in other currencies.
The U.S. dollar was at 95.931 against a basket of
currencies, while Asian stocks rose slightly in early Friday
trade, taking a cue from Wall Street's records overnight.
"Gold should hold steady above $1,300. There could be a
knee-jerk reaction on a rate hike. But, overall global economic
situation is still favouring the metal," a China based trader
said.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03 percent to 972.32
tonnes on Thursday.
Platinum climbed 0.4 percent at $1,142 an ounce,
after falling 3 percent in the previous session. Palladium
remained stable at $688.20, after tumbling 5 percent on
Thursday.
"A further move lower in the platinum group metals could
trigger a move below $1,330 for gold in the next few days," MKS
Pamp said.
Spot silver was flat at $19.93 an ounce.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)