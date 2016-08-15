* Speculators cut net longs in gold, silver
* Platinum, palladium rebound from Friday's 2-wk lows
* Coming up: Fed minutes from July meeting on Wednesday
* GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK
dateline)
By Marcy Nicholson and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 15 Gold rose on Monday as
the dollar edged lower as expectations dwindled that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rate this year.
Data on Friday showed U.S. retail sales were unexpectedly
flat in July, signaling a moderation in consumer spending.
Spot gold up 0.4 percent at $1,340.49 an ounce by
2:19 p.m. EDT (1819 GMT). The metal rose as much as 1.3 percent
after the data on Friday, before giving up gains.
U.S. gold settled up 0.3 percent at $1,347.50.
"I would attribute it to a little easing in the U.S. dollar
and somewhat robust oil prices," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategy for TD Securities in Toronto, referring to
the reasons behind higher gold prices.
"That means there's a bit of potential for more appetite
given that central banks are still easing."
The dollar was down 0.1 percent against a basket of
currencies, while Wall Street stocks rose to record highs on
expectations for continued monetary policy easing around the
world.
A lower dollar makes gold cheaper for other currency
holders. Higher shares, however, signal increased investor risk
appetite.
"We have Fed minutes coming out in the middle of the week,
which is likely to tell us what the Fed's thinking is going into
the second half of the year," Mitsubishi Corp strategist
Jonathan Butler said, referring to minutes from the Fed's most
recent monetery policy meeting.
"In general the negative rate environment, particularly in
the euro zone and Japan, is going to keep gold well bid and even
though we may be seeing some tempering of gold's gains by the
pretty strong equity market performance right now, that is going
to come into question as the Fed looks to raise rates."
Central bankers and governments must come up with new
policies to buffer their economies against persistently low
interest rates that threaten to make future recessions deeper
and more difficult to avoid, San Francisco Fed President John
Williams said.
Inflation figures for July are also high on the U.S.
calendar this week.
Looking at speculative positioning and also exchange-traded
funds, some profit-taking can be seen, which will keep prices in
the current range below $1,360, Commerzbank analyst Daniel
Briesemann said.
Speculators cut their net long positions in COMEX gold and
silver contracts in the week to Aug. 9, U.S. government data
showed late Friday.
Silver was up 0.8 percent at $19.84 an ounce.
Platinum fell to a near three-week low of $1,107.20
and palladium was up 1.5 percent at $694.
(Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Evans and Chizu Nomiyama)