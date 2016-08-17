* Fed July 26-27 meeting minutes due at 1800 GMT
* Gold looks neutral in a range of $1,333.50-$1,358.01
By Sethuraman N R
Aug 17 Gold edged lower on Wednesday as hawkish
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised bets on a
rate hike this year, with traders waiting for minutes from the
last Fed policy meeting for more clues.
New York Fed President William Dudley said a rate hike in
September was possible, while Atlanta Fed President Dennis
Lockhart said the U.S. economy is likely strong enough for at
least one rate increase before the end of 2016, with two a
possibility.
Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,341.84 an ounce
at 0654 GMT. The precious metal rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. gold fell 0.7 percent to $1,346.80 an ounce.
"The comments (on rate hikes) are certainly pricing on
gold," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
Gold investors, however, have held relatively well despite
these issues cropping up, indicating a broader level of support
for this market, Hynes added.
Spot gold looks neutral in a range of $1,333.50-$1,358.01
per ounce, and an escape could suggest a direction, according to
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Markets will seek fresh direction from comments expected
from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and the release of
the Fed's July policy meeting minutes later in the session, as
macro economic data from the world's largest economy has been
mixed so far.
"While the next round of Fed rate hike is not seen far
ahead, there is higher possibility of a break down into
$1,200-1,215 for gold," said Moses Harding, an independent
strategist in financial services and global markets and an
advisor to board at SBM Holdings Ltd, Mauritius.
The dollar edged away from 7-week lows against the yen and
euro on Wednesday. The dollar index was up 0.2 percent at
94.989 after losing 0.8 percent on Tuesday, which was a 7-week
trough.
A stronger dollar discourages gold buying by making the
metal more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.19 percent to 962.23
tonnes on Tuesday.
Silver fell 0.3 percent to $19.71 an ounce on
Wednesday.
Platinum was down 0.2 percent at $1,110, while
palladium fell 0.5 percent to $696.50.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Biju Dwarakanath)