* SPDR Gold holdings fall for second day
* Gold rangebound, prospects of break higher
(Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
By Zandi Shabalala
LONDON, Aug 19 Gold fell on Friday, snapping a
week-long streak of gains in tight trade as hawkish comments
from U.S. Federal Reserve officials renewed bets on a U.S. rate
hike this year while contradicting comments from others curbed
losses.
Spot gold was down 0.34 percent at $1,347 per ounce
at 0914 GMT while U.S. gold dropped 0.38 percent to
$1,352.10 an ounce.
Gold is sensitive to higher rates which lift the opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion, while
boosting the dollar in which it is priced.
The week has seen a run of mixed signals from Federal
Reserve policymakers.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Thursday joined
a growing chorus of his colleagues signalling support for a U.S.
interest rate hike in coming months.
New York Fed President William Dudley reinforced his
confidence in a possible rate hike for a second time in the
week.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, however, saw limited
room to manoeuvre on rates.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank rate setters agreed not to
discuss any policy change at their July meeting and to keep
market hopes for more stimulus in check, minutes showed on
Thursday.
Signals are neutral for spot gold as it is stuck in a range
of $1,337.22-$1,358.01 per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang
Tao said.
Analysts saw gold rising after trading tightly as global
central banks were still printing money and the Fed provided
mixed signals on interest rate hikes.
"The main story is that the range is getting tighter and
tighter. The big question is which way it will break and we
think it's going to break on the upside," Jesper Dannesboe,
senior commodity strategist at Societe Generale, citing the low
rate environment in the United States and quantitative easing in
the UK and Eurozone.
Reports showed the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, while
manufacturing activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region saw a
mild improvement this month.
Members of the Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market
Committee were generally upbeat about the U.S. economy and
labour market, but several said any slowdown in future hiring
would augur against a near-term rate hike.
"Still rangebound, gold looks to break through USD $1,360 as
the possibility of a September rate rise tempers," MKS PAMP
Group said in a note.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
ETF, fell for a second day.
The dollar against a basket of six major currencies
was up about 0.27 percent at 94.414.
Spot silver was down 0.95 percent at $19.54 an ounce,
while platinum inched lower at $1,110.49.
Palladium was down 1.19 percent at $705.30, after
hitting an one-week high of $717.70 on Thursday.
(Additional reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Jason Neely)