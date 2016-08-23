* Gold could test $1,331.35 - technicals
* Silver off 7-week lows hit on Monday
* Silver, gold technicals look bearish
* Platinum near about 4-week lows touched Monday
By Sethuraman N R
Aug 23 Gold was mostly unchanged on Tuesday
after hitting a two-week low in the previous session as the
market waited for more clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve later
this week on whether it will raise rates this year.
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,338.86 an ounce at
0654 GMT. The metal hit a two-week low of $1,331.35 Monday.
U.S. gold was unchanged at $1,343 an ounce.
"People are worried that September rate hike is not
completely ruled out as a possibility. Although the
medium-to-long term prospects for a series of rate hikes is not
really high, there should be some short-term pressure on gold,"
said Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung
Financial Group.
"Investor's momentum has been lagging for some time. The
exchange traded funds have not risen significantly and that
should be a short-term bearish signal for gold," To said, adding
that gold might soon test the level of $1,280-$1,300.
Spot gold may revisit its Aug. 22 low of $1,331.35 per
ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a triangle,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may provide more
clarity on an interest rate increase at a speech during an
annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
starting on Aug. 25. The Fed last week sent mixed messages on an
increase in its July meeting minutes, though some members have
suggest rates could rise as soon as September.
"We likely will see more weakness in the precious group at
least until Fed Chair Yellen provides a little more clarity
about the future course of interest rates on Friday," INTL
FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which boost the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold,
while lifting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"Weaker charts patterns will likely be another negative,
particularly in silver, which has now opened up a gap on
charts," said Meir.
Spot silver was up 0.9 percent at $19.03 an ounce. It
fell over 2 percent and hit an over seven-week low on Monday.
"We have been concerned about the speculative length that
has been building up in silver for sometime now and so it its
steeper decline relative to gold doesn't come as a surprise,"
Meir said.
Platinum edged higher 0.4 percent at $1,103.40,
hovering near about four-week low hit in the previous session.
Palladium rose 0.2 percent to $691.50.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.25 percent to 958.37
tonnes on Monday.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger and Subhranshu Sahu)