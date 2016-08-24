Aug 24 Gold was mostly unchanged early on
Wednesday as investors remained on the sidelines waiting for
clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve later this week on whether
it will raise rates this year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,338.20 an ounce at
0059 GMT.
* U.S. gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,342.60 an
ounce.
* Amid conflicting signals from the Fed in recent days,
central bankers from around the world will gather from Aug. 25
for an annual meeting in the mountains of Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
with Fed chair Janet Yellen due to speak the following day.
* Data on Tuesday showed new U.S. single-family home sales
unexpectedly rose in July, reaching their highest level in
nearly nine years as demand increased broadly, brightening the
housing market outlook.
* The number of regional Federal Reserve banks calling on
the central bank to raise the rate it charges commercial banks
for emergency loans rose to eight in July, minutes from the
Fed's discount rate meeting released on Tuesday showed.
* Surprisingly strong growth in France supported stable euro
zone private business activity during August but factories could
face a tougher September as new order growth stumbled, surveys
showed on Tuesday.
* A failure of euro zone government to enact badly needed
fiscal and structural reform could force the European Central
Bank to ease policy further to meet its inflation mandate,
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.
* Switzerland's gold exports to the United Kingdom hit their
highest in nearly four years in July, customs data showed on
Tuesday, making it the country the biggest recipient of Swiss
gold for a fifth straight month.
* Switzerland's raw platinum imports more than halved
month-on-month in July, data from the Swiss customs bureau
showed, as shipments from No.1 producer South Africa dried up.
* Indian gold refiners just months ago were ramping up
capacity and struggling to secure enough ore from miners. Now
they are suspending operations as a surge in smuggled bullion
wipes out wafer thin margins.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET REPORT
* Asian stocks consolidated a recent run of gains on
Wednesday, helped by Wall Street's rise overnight, even as oil
prices slid on trade data showing a surprise build-up in U.S.
crude stocks.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Detailed GDP Q2
1300 U.S. Monthly home price index June
1400 U.S. Existing home sales July
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Michael Perry and Joseph Radford)