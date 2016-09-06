Sept 6 Gold held steady early on Tuesday after
rising slightly in the previous session on expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,326.02 per ounce by
0101 GMT. The metal rose 0.1 percent on Monday.
* U.S. gold futures were up slightly at $1,329.70.
* The U.S. Labor Day holiday kept volumes subdued on Monday,
but new U.S. data releases and any speeches from Fed officials
will be watched closely for clues to the timing of any rate
moves.
* Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who has
previously accused the Federal Reserve of keeping interest rates
low to help President Barack Obama, said on Monday that the U.S.
central bank has created a "false economy" and that interest
rates should change.
* On Monday, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
signalled Japan's central bank was ready to further expand its
already massive stimulus, but he disappointed investors hoping
for a more explicit hint about what the BOJ will do at its next
review on Sept. 20-21.
* South Africa's biggest platinum mine-workers' union and
the industry have failed to reach a deal on workers' pay, the
union said on Monday, raising the prospect of industrial action
in the world's top producer of the white metal.
* The world's biggest mining companies called on Monday for
action to stop any firms, including the oil and gas industry,
extracting resources from natural sites protected by the United
Nations.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET REPORT
* Asian shares edged up on Tuesday but were mostly in a
holding pattern after Monday's U.S. holiday, as investors
awaited a policy decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia.
* Crude oil futures touched a one-week high before paring
gains on Monday after top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia
confirmed they had agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil
market, and raised hopes of limiting output in the future.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial orders July
0900 Euro zone Revised GDP Q2
1400 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI August
1400 U.S. Employment trends August
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Michael Perry)