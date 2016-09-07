Sept 7 Gold held steady early on Wednesday after
rising as much as around 2 percent in the previous session, with
disappointing U.S. economic data reinforcing expectations the
U.S. Federal Reserve will not raise rates in September.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,349.20 per ounce by
0115 GMT. The metal touched a high of $1,351.84 on Tuesday, its
best in over two weeks.
* U.S. gold futures were mostly unchanged at
$1,353.60.
* U.S. services sector activity slowed to a 6-1/2-year low
in August amid sharp drops in production and orders, pointing to
slowing economic growth that further diminished prospects for an
interest rate hike by the Fed this month.
* The U.S. non-manufacturing new orders index for August
fell to its lowest since December 2013.
* The Fed's labour-market conditions index also fell in
August, slipping back into negative territory after a positive
reading in July.
* The Bank of England will wait until its November meeting
before slicing 15 basis points from Bank Rate in an effort to
cushion the expected blow from the Brexit vote, a Reuters poll
found.
* The Sankei newspaper reported Bank of Japan policymakers
were divided ahead of the central bank's Sept. 20-21 meeting, at
which BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said the board will
conduct a comprehensive assessment of its massive stimulus
programme.
* Strong exports and household demand drove economic
expansion in the euro zone in the second quarter, but growth
slowed from previous quarters on weakening inventories and
investment, data from the European Union's statistics office
showed on Tuesday.
* ABN Amro on Tuesday revised its gold and silver price
forecasts for the year.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.52 percent to 952.14
tonnes on Tuesday from 937.89 tonnes on Friday.
MARKET REPORT
The dollar took a tumble and Asian stocks rose to one-year
highs on Wednesday after surprisingly weak U.S. services sector
activity.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Industrial output July
0645 France Trade data July
0830 Britain Industrial output July
1400 U.S. JOLTS job openings July
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Michael Perry and Joseph Radford)