Sept 9 Gold held steady early on Friday as the
dollar slipped and was on track for its second successive weekly
gain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,337.70 an ounce
by 0113 GMT. The metal was set for a 1-percent gain this week.
* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,342.20.
* The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 94.899.
* The European Central Bank held interest rates at record
lows and kept the door open to more stimulus on Thursday but
gave few hints about its next move, disappointing markets that
had priced in a decisively dovish tone.
* The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to sustained labor market
strength even as the pace of job growth is slowing.
* China's imports unexpectedly rose in August for the first
time in nearly two years, boosted by coal and other commodities,
suggesting domestic demand may be picking up and putting the
world's second-largest economy on a more balanced footing.
* Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Hiroshi Nakaso said the
central bank would not rule out deepening negative interest
rates or any other easing steps needed to achieve its price
target.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.13 percent to 950.62
tonnes on Thursday.
* Goldcorp Inc has hired Bank of Nova Scotia
to lead the sale process for Los Filos, its gold and silver mine
in Mexico, according to two sources familiar with the situation,
after putting the asset on the block earlier in the summer.
* South African gold explorer White Rivers Exploration (WRE)
aims to raise up to 30 million pounds ($40 million) with a dual
stock market listing in London and Johannesburg next year to
help it to develop one of the world's largest bullion deposits.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Consumer prices August
0130 China Producer prices August
0600 Germany Trade data July
0645 France Industrial output July
1400 U.S. Wholesale sales July
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)