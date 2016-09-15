Sept 15 Gold prices held steady early on
Thursday after breaking a five-day losing streak in the previous
session, with uncertain equity markets shoring up the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,323.26 an ounce
by 0103 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures were steady at $1,326.70 an
ounce.
* U.S. import prices fell for the first time in six months
in August on weak petroleum and food costs, but the declining
trend is slowing as oil prices stabilize and the dollar's rally
fades.
* The Bank of England is expected to say on Thursday that it
will still probably cut interest rates to a fraction above zero
later this year, despite signs it overestimated the initial
shock to Britain's economy from June's Brexit vote.
* Japanese manufacturers' confidence bounced from a
three-year low, while sentiment in the services sector hit its
lowest since 2013 when the central bank began bold monetary
stimulus, a Reuters poll showed, underscoring a fragile economic
recovery.
* CME Group is launching the first-ever precious metals
spread and ratio futures contracts, said Miguel Vias, CME
Group's head of precious metals.
MARKET REPORT
* Asian stocks wavered on Thursday as investors grappled
with the seemingly diminishing ability of major central banks to
stimulate growth, while a tumble in crude oil inflamed already
heightened risk aversion.
* The U.S. Treasury yield curve hit its steepest in more
than two months on Wednesday, while world stock markets edged
lower as investors fretted about future U.S. interest rate
hikes.
* Oil prices fell about 3 percent for a second straight day
on Wednesday, after data showing large weekly builds in U.S.
petroleum products offset a surprise draw in crude stockpiles.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0830 Britain Retail sales August
0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade July
0900 Euro zone Inflation final August
1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Current account Q2
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing September
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index September
1230 U.S. Retail sales August
1315 U.S. Industrial output August
(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)