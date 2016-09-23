* Spot gold may stabilise around $1,335 and then rise -
* SPDR Gold holdings rose 0.69 pct on Thursday
* Silver off near two-week high hit in the previous session
By Swati Verma
BENGALURU Sept 23 Gold edged lower on Friday,
backing off the two week high struck in the previous session as
the dollar stayed firm, but the yellow metal was still on track
for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two months.
Spot gold was slightly down 0.2 percent to $1,334.71
an ounce by 0732 GMT, but was set for a weekly gain of nearly 2
percent, the highest since end-July.
U.S. gold futures slipped 0.4 percent to $1,339 an
ounce.
"Gold's move could be closely tied to the dollar. We expect
gold to be mostly range-bound for the next few weeks," said
Ronald Leung, chief dealer, Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong
Kong.
"People will try to push up the prices between now and the
next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. We don't think the Fed would
act before the presidential elections in November."
The dollar index held steady at 95.451.
A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
"The ongoing strength in the global equity markets and some
signs of stabilization in the dollar could both start chipping
away at gold's underlying strength," INTL FCStone analyst Edward
Meir said in a note.
Asian shares held near 14-month highs on Friday as investors
restored bets the Federal Reserve is settling into a phase of
very gradual interest rate rises, while Japanese bond yields
fell after the Bank of Japan's radical new policy scheme.
"Gold could come under pressure quickly if market opinion
shifts more decisively in favor of a December rate hike. Also,
the long-run expectation is that the Fed will eventually raise
rates, which may stem gold gains," said HSBC analyst James
Steel.
Spot gold may stabilise around a support at $1,335 per
ounce, and then retest a resistance at $1,343, as indicated by
its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis, according
to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.69 percent to 950.92
tonnes, for a second straight session on Thursday.
Silver fell 0.3 percent to $19.79. Among the precious
metals, silver had the best week so far. It rose 5 percent, its
highest since the week ending July 1.
Platinum edged up 0.6 percent at $1,058.50. It rose
as much as 1.7 percent in the previous session. Palladium
was down 0.2 percent at $691.50, after rising 1.5 percent on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Swati Verma and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)