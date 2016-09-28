* Gold slips to one-week low
* SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.22 percent Tuesday
* Silver down for fourth straight session
By Swati Verma
BENGALURU, Sept 28 Gold prices slipped on
Wednesday to touch a one-week low, after suffering its biggest
single-day loss in nearly a month in the previous session, on a
firmer dollar.
The safe haven asset slid nearly 1 percent on Tuesday, its
biggest single session percentage loss since Aug. 30, as
investors viewed that Democrat Hillary Clinton had won the first
U.S. presidential debate against Republican rival Donald Trump,
boosting the appetite for riskier assets like equities.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,324.20 an ounce by
0656 GMT on Wednesday, and touched a bottom of $1,322.55, the
lowest since Sept. 21.
U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,327.40 an
ounce.
"Demand for gold as a safe haven has fallen, simply because
Hillary has more or less trumped over Trump in the presidential
debate," said OCBC Bank analyst Barnabas Gan.
"Falling gold prices suggest that market watchers look at
Hillary as a safer bet than Trump."
Markets have tended to see Clinton as the candidate of the
status quo, while few are sure what a Trump presidency might
mean for U.S. foreign policy, trade or the domestic economy.
"The rise in risk-off sentiment has undermined (gold)
prices. This is made worse by the fall in yields and U.S. dollar
gains," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.
"We think gold may be driven lower near-term to closer to
$1,310 per ounce," Steel added.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.2 percent on
Wednesday. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies.
"For now gold remains range-bound in a broad $1,305-1,345
range, with firm support and resistance close to these
respective levels," Alex Thorndike, senior precious metals
dealer at MKS PAMP Group, wrote in a note.
"We believe gold will continue to track this for the
interim, with a break of either likely to see momentum build."
Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22 percent to 949.14
tonnes on Tuesday.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was down
for the fourth straight session having dipped 0.6 percent at
$19.02 an ounce. The metal fell 1.4 percent in the previous
session, its biggest single day loss in nearly three weeks.
Platinum dipped 0.1 percent at $1,021 after falling
over 1 percent in the prior session.
Palladium was nearly flat at $697.72 an ounce.
(Reporting by Swati Verma and Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by Ed Davies and Amrutha Gayathri)