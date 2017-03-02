March 2 Gold prices slipped on Thursday after
the dollar firmed on hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials that stoked expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike
in March.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dropped 0.2 percent to $1,247 per
ounce by 0049 GMT. It hit its highest since Nov. 11 at $1,263.80
on Feb. 27.
* U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,247.60.
* The dollar index was firm at 101.820
* U.S. consumer spending cooled in January as demand for
automobiles and utilities fell, but inflation recorded its
biggest monthly increase in four years, raising the probability
of an interest rate hike from the Fed this month.
* The Fed is setting the stage for a U.S. interest rate
increase later this month, with the central bank's leading voice
on international economics saying the global economy seems to
have turned a corner, clearing the way for a hike "soon".
* This week has an unusually high concentration of Fed
speeches, with four out of five Fed governors - including Chair
Janet Yellen - speaking ahead of the March 14-15 rate meeting.
* New internal Fed rules on public communications make
Friday the last chance to set up market expectations before the
next Fed meeting.
* Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but
consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend,
according to data which suggested the economy will slow after
defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
* Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as
activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for
many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain
in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist
stance.
* China's move to open its derivatives market to foreign
bond investors could help counter outflows but lingering
concerns about capital controls are keeping offshore investors
cautious.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.28 percent to 843.54
tonnes on Wednesday from 841.17 tonnes on Tuesday.
* India's February gold imports surged to 50 tonnes, up more
than 82 percent from a year ago, on pent-up jeweller demand and
as retail consumers ramped up purchases for weddings,
provisional data from consultancy GFMS showed on Wednesday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices Jan
1000 Euro zone Inflation Feb
1000 Euro zone Producer prices Jan
1000 Euro zone Unemployment rate Jan
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Feb
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)