March 22 Gold prices on Wednesday held firm close to near 3-week highs touched the session before, buoyed as the dollar weakened and equities fell on doubts over U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,245.21 per ounce by 00340 GMT. On Tuesday, it touched its strongest since March 2 at $1,247.60. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,245.60. * The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 99.765. It fell to a six-week low of 99.642 on Tuesday. * Asian stocks declined on Wednesday as a sharp pullback in Wall Street on doubts about Trump's economic agenda prompted investors to rush to safe-haven assets. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.50 percent to 834.40 tonnes on Tuesday from 830.25 tonnes on Monday. * Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) has delayed the launch of clearing for London's benchmark gold price because not all participants in the auction will be ready, two sources involved in the process said on Tuesday. * Hong Kong's net gold exports to Switzerland hit their highest in February since records began five years ago, data from the Swiss customs bureau showed on Tuesday, as total shipments from the territory more than doubled to a three-month high. * Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * World stocks are their most expensive in 17 years, but bond yields will need to be much higher than they are currently to trigger an equity bear market, a monthly fund manager survey showed on Tuesday. * A top Goldman Sachs strategist said on Tuesday that U.S. Treasuries are the least pricy compared with their major counterparts, whose yields have been held down by bond purchases from their respective central banks. * Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said on Tuesday that she currently envisages more than three U.S. interest rate hikes for this year. * Polyus , Russia's largest gold producer, has agreed to sell its 82.34-percent stake in a joint venture with Polymetal which holds rights to develop the Nezhdaninskoye gold deposit, Polyus said in a statement on Tuesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Current account Jan 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Jan 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Feb (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)