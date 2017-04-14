April 14 Gold prices on Friday hovered near 5-month highs hit in the previous session, with trade thinned by public holidays in many countries. The metal was set for its biggest weekly percentage rise since April last year as a weaker dollar and geopolitical worries over the Middle East and North Korea fueled safe-haven demand. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,287.32 per ounce by 0200 GMT. Prices hit their highest since early November at $1,288.64 an ounce the session before. * The metal was on track for its biggest weekly gain since late-April last year, up about 2.7 percent this week. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.9 percent at $1,290.10. * The dollar nursed losses on Friday, on track for a losing week as geopolitical tensions underpinned the perceived safe-haven Japanese currency. * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that North Korea is a problem that "will be taken care of", as China urged caution and speculation rose that Pyongyang might be on the verge of a sixth nuclear test. * The U.S. military said on Thursday that it dropped "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear device it has ever unleashed in combat, on a network of caves and tunnels used by Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan. * The U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State on Thursday denied a Syrian army report it had carried out an air strike that had hit poison gas supplies belonging to IS and caused the deaths of hundreds of people. * The number of Americans filing for unemployment aid unexpectedly fell last week and consumer sentiment rose early this month. * China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and as Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.77 percent to 848.92 tonnes on Thursday. * Gold was sold at a discount to official prices in India this week for the first time in six weeks, while demand elsewhere in Asia remained subdued as surging bullion prices turned off buyers. * India's gold imports surged by more than four times to $4.2 billion in March, data released by the government showed on Thursday. * South Africa's mined gold output fell 16.8 percent in February, Statistics South Africa said on Thursday. * One of the portfolio managers behind BlackRock Inc's largest mutual fund says his team has been buying safe-haven assets such as gold and Treasuries to protect from "known unknowns" in global politics. * A consortium led by China's Fosun International Ltd plans to buy between 20 and 25 percent in Russia's top gold producer Polyus for up to $2 billion, RIA news agency reported, citing documents of a Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. CPI index March 1230 U.S. Retail Sales March 1400 U.S. Business inventories February (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)