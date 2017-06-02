* Palladium hits highest since Sept 2014 * Gold, yields gain on slower U.S. jobs growth * Gold headed for fourth week of gains (Adds comments, milestones, NEW YORK dateline; updates prices) By Devika Krishna Kumar and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, June 2 Gold prices rose to a six-week high on Friday after disappointing U.S. non-farm payrolls data weighed on the dollar and lowered some expectations for more aggressive U.S. interest rate increases this year. Data showed that U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum. A slow recovery in the world's biggest economy dents the likelihood for higher interest rates which benefits non-interest yielding and safe-haven gold. Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,277.76 per ounce by 3:34 p.m. EDT (1934 GMT), after hitting its highest since April 21 at $1279.10 and was headed for its fourth week of gains. U.S. gold futures ended the session up 0.8 percent at $1,280.20 an ounce. "You had that non farm payrolls number that surprised everyone so at this point it looks like the market wants to continue higher," said Joshua Graves, markets strategist at RJO Futures. "I feel like $1,300 is probably going to be the next stop ... At this point with the market getting a little bit toppy up here, I think you're seeing a little bit of a flight to safe haven assets." Expectations for stronger jobs data and upbeat data from U.S. factory activity had pushed gold to a one-week low earlier on Friday. "There is good room to fall back to $1,200 within the next three months," Dominic Schnider at UBS Wealth Management in Hong Kong, said. "The world economy is still in good shape, people are risk-on, inflation is leveling off, there is no real big inflation threat anymore, policy is normalising still." However, the upcoming June 8 elections in Britain and more political unrest possible in the U.S., North Korea, Greece, Venezuela, and Brazil is likely to keep bids in bullion, seen as a safe haven asset, analysts said. Polls have shown varying likelihoods of British Prime Minister Theresa May winning the election. The latest polls all show the Conservatives' lead narrowing, but the advantage ranges from three to 12 points, causing uncertainty in markets. In other markets, U.S. stocks advanced to record levels for a second straight session while the dollar dropped to seven-month lows, making gold less expensive for holders of other currencies. Among other precious metals, palladium was up 2 percent at $839.75 an ounce after earlier touching $843.10, its highest level since September 2014. Silver rose 1.7 percent to 17.54 per ounce after hitting a more than one-month high while platinum firmed 2.4 percent to $949.60, but poised to end the week lower. The rise in prices also boosted chances that the precious metals share index, Philadelphia SE Gold/Silver Index would have its own upside breakout. The XAU index was up 0.6 percent and looked to attack its own resistance. (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jane Merriman)