PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as dollar sags, U.S. healthcare vote postponed
(Updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) * U.S. Senate postpones planned healthcare vote * Fed's Yellen says sticks to gradual rate hike plan * Platinum recovers from six-week lows reached on Monday By Marcy Nicholson and Maytaal Angel NEW YORK/LONDON, June 27 Gold rose on Tuesday after hitting a six-week low in the previous session as bargain hunting set in and the dollar slid sharply after the U.S. Senate postponed a planned healthcare