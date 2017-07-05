PRECIOUS-Gold inches up on N. Korea tensions, Fed minutes in focus

BENGALURU, July 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday as tensions on the Korean peninsula stoked safe-haven demand for the metal, while the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting was also in focus. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.18 percent to $1,225.81 per ounce by 0057 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.52 percent to $1,225.50 per ounce. * North Korea said on Wednesday it had conducted a test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile that can carry a large and heavy nuclear warhead, triggering a call by Washington for global action to hold Pyongyang accountable for its pursuit of nuclear weapons. * The Pentagon said on Tuesday it was prepared to defend the United States and its allies against the growing threat from North Korea. * Asian share markets got off to a subdued start on Wednesday amid the simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula. * The dollar slipped against the yen on Wednesday, while the Canadian dollar held firm after the nation's central bank chief backed an interest rate increase. * Bank of England official Ian McCafferty stuck to his view that interest rates should rise now in a newspaper interview published on Tuesday, saying that the economy has not slowed by as much as predicted. * A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could stoke under-the-counter buying and drive up appetite for precious metal smuggled into the country, where millions of people store big chunks of their wealth in bullion and jewellery. * Spot gold is expected to test support at $1,217 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling more towards the next support at $1,211, according to Reuters technical analyst, Wang Tao. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Jun 0750 France Markit services PMI Jun 0755 Germany Markit services PMI Jun 0800 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Jun 0900 Euro zone Retail sales May 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Jun 1400 U.S. Factory orders May 1800 Federal Reserve to release minutes from June meeting (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph Radford)