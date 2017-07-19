FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as dollar creeps away from multi-month lows
July 19, 2017 / 4:32 AM / 2 days ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as dollar creeps away from multi-month lows

3 Min Read

    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings fall 0.68 pct on Tuesday
    * Spot gold may rise to $1,250 per ounce -technicals

 (Recasts, adds comment; updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, July 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on
Wednesday as the dollar took a breather after plunging to
multi-month lows, although fading prospects for U.S. monetary
tightening this year and political gridlock in Washington
continued to pressure the greenback.
    The dollar stayed on the defensive and remained near over
10-month lows as investors wagered any further tightening in the
United States would be slow at best, while optimism on China's
economy underpinned Asian shares and commodities.       
            
    "We still remain somewhat neutral on gold this year despite
a rather good run of late," said Edward Meir, analyst at INTL
FCStone. "Still, we are not overly bearish on the precious metal
at this stage either, as the backdrop of a falling dollar is too
difficult to ignore."
    Weighing on the dollar was the collapse of Republican
efforts to overhaul or repeal Obamacare in the U.S. Senate on
Tuesday, dealing a sharp setback to Trump and the Republican
Party's seven-year quest to kill former President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law.             
    "The recent strength (in gold prices) is due to currency
dynamics more than anything else," said Mark Keenan, commodity
strategist at Societe Generale.
    "We continue to forecast lower prices moving forward,"
Keenan said.
    Spot gold        fell 0.2 percent to $1,240.11 per ounce at
0702 GMT. In the previous session, it hit its highest since June
30 at $1,244.56.   
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery fell 0.2
percent to $1,239.50 per ounce.
     "We think the market may have done too much, too quickly
for the time being and may be in store for a breather," Meir
said.    
    Spot gold may rise more to $1,250 per ounce, as it has
cleared resistance at $1,239, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.
    "Support appears at the 200-day moving average around $1,230
an ounce," said analysts at ScotiaMocatta, adding that they
would remain bullish on gold as long as it closes above that
level.
    Meanwhile, holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the
world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.68
percent to 821.45 tonnes on Tuesday from 827.07 tonnes on
Monday.                 
    In other precious metals, silver        dropped 0.1 percent
to $16.24 per ounce, after touching its highest in about two
weeks in the previous session.
    Platinum        eased 0.4 percent to $918.45 per ounce. On
Monday, it marked its highest since mid-June.
    Palladium        fell 0.3 percent to $860.55 per ounce.

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
Editing by Joseph Radford and Gopakumar Warrier)

