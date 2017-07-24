FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
July 24, 2017 / 4:17 AM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as U.S. political woes keep dollar in check

3 Min Read

    * Worries over Trump administration drag on dollar
    * Dollar index near 13-month low, euro holds near two-year
high
    * Spot gold may peak around resistance at $1,261 per
-technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad and Arpan Varghese
    BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady after
hitting a four-week high on Monday, supported by political
uncertainty in the United States and as the dollar remained near
its lowest in 13 months.
    Doubts over the passage of U.S. President Donald Trump's
stimulus and tax reform agendas continued to weigh on the
dollar, although it rose a touch on Monday.       
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold less
expensive for holders of other currencies, while the metal is
also used as an alternative investment during times of political
and financial uncertainty.    
    "I think people are getting more nervous and careful about
what is going to happen (in terms of the controversies
surrounding the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump),"
said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager at ICBC Standard Bank.
    "The market is expected to be quiet heading into the summer
holidays in Asia, but if it moves at all, it'll move to the
upside rather than the downside." 
    Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee
is due to meet on July 25 and 26.            
    Spot gold        remained unchanged at $1,254.11 per ounce
at 0744. It earlier hit a 4-week high of $1,257.18 an ounce,
having risen 2.1 percent last week.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were also
nearly flat at $1,254.30 per ounce.
    "We would expect that gold will continue to find friends on
dips now as we head into a packed Central Bank and data week,"
said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
    Spot gold may peak around resistance at $1,261 per ounce, as
suggested by a Fibonacci retracement analysis, a rising channel,
and the hourly relative strength index, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Hedge funds and money managers increased their net long
position in COMEX gold for the first time in six weeks in the
week to July 18, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data
showed on Friday.             
    Elsewhere, gold demand in Asia eroded last week due to
higher prices, with a seasonal slowdown denting the lure for the
precious metal in second-biggest consumer India.         
    In other precious metals, silver prices        remained
unchanged at $16.47 per ounce, after earlier hitting their
highest since July 3 at $16.53. The metal rose 3.26 percent last
week, its biggest weekly gain since early January. 
    Platinum        dropped 0.4 percent, to $929.65 per ounce.
It climbed nearly 2 percent last week in its largest weekly gain
since mid-May.
    Palladium        eased 0.4 percent to $842.00 per ounce,
after falling 1.5 percent last week.

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)

