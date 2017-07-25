PRECIOUS-Gold edges lower on firmer dollar ahead of Fed meeting

BENGALURU, July 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower early Tuesday after hitting a one-month high in the previous session as the dollar firmed ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,252.90 per ounce at 0050 GMT. It hit $1,258.79 an ounce in the previous session, it highest since June 23. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell 0.1 percent to $1,253.30 per ounce. * The U.S. dollar rose from its lowest in more than a year and Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors braced for news from this week's central bank meeting and possible hints on when the next interest rate hike is coming. * The greenback was also assisted by stronger-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy, as investors kept a wary eye on developments concerning possible ties between Russia and aides to U.S. President Donald Trump. * Long-delayed legislation to impose new sanctions on Russia hit another snag on Monday when influential Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Corker said the announcement of a deal to move the bill forward was premature. * Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Monday told Senate investigators he had no part in any Kremlin attempt to meddle in the U.S. election despite having met Russians four times last year. * Trump made a last-ditch plea to U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday to "do the right thing" and fulfil seven years of campaign promises to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. * U.S. home resales fell more than expected in June as a dearth of properties amid strong demand pushed prices to a record high, keeping first-time buyers on the sidelines. * A slowdown in euro zone business growth at the start of the second half of 2017, alongside declining inflation pressures in a key business survey, could put paid to expectations of a stimulus clawback by the European Central Bank later this year. * Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.51 percent to 809.62 tonnes on Monday from 813.76 tonnes on Friday. * Newcrest Mining Ltd said on Monday its fourth quarter gold production fell 7.7 percent from a year ago after its flagship Cadia mine was hit by an earthquake, but output was just enough to meet its full-year target. DATA AHEAD 0600 Germany Import prices June 0800 Germany IFO business climate index July 1300 U.S. Home price index May 1300 U.S. S&P Case-Shiller home prices May 1400 U.S. Richmond Fed manufacturing index July 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence index July (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin)