a day ago
PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await U.S. Fed policy statement
July 26, 2017 / 4:09 AM / a day ago

PRECIOUS-Gold steady as investors await U.S. Fed policy statement

3 Min Read

    * U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement due at 1800 GMT
    * Dollar index steady above previous day's 13-month low

 (Adds analyst comments in paragraphs 2-4, and 7, 9 and 10;
updates prices)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on
Wednesday as investors awaited a statement from the Federal
Reserve for clues on the outlook for the U.S. central bank's
monetary policy. 
    "Markets are certainly a little bit cautious ahead of the
Fed meeting and that's probably hindering investor appetite," 
said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes. 
    The Fed concludes a two-day meeting later on Wednesday, and
is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.            
    "I think the market will be looking for any comments around
inflation," Hynes said. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.1 percent to $1,246.94 per ounce at
0327 GMT. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery fell 0.5
percent to $1,246.30 per ounce. 
    "At this stage, we would rather be neutral on gold as Fed
wording could throw the market off (in either direction)," said
INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir. 
    Higher interest rates would push bond yields up and likely
boost the dollar. Higher yields increase the opportunity cost of
holding non-interest-bearing gold, while a stronger dollar makes
bullion more expensive for investors holding other currencies. 
    "Stronger U.S. economic data has also weighed on gold, but
has been negated by the weak inflation outlook," Hynes said. 
    "Assuming that we don't see any sort of change in language
from the Fed meeting, I suspect we'll see safe-haven demand
pushing gold prices up," he said, referring to recent support
for the precious metal due to U.S. political uncertainty. 
    Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields jumped by the most in nearly
five months on Tuesday as Wall Street indexes hit record highs.
      
    Asian stocks edged up early on Wednesday, while the dollar
was steady - holding above a 13-month low hit on Tuesday - as
investors awaited the Fed's policy decision.                    
    Holdings at the SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.13 percent to 800.45
tonnes on Tuesday from 809.62 tonnes on Monday.              
    In other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.7 percent
to $16.35 per ounce. 
    Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $925.60 per ounce and
palladium        gained 0.4 percent to $860.47 per ounce. 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Tom Hogue)

