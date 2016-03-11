(Corrects typo in headline to ECB from EBC)
* Euro near three-week high vs dollar
* ECB's Draghi says done with rate cuts after fresh easing
moves
* Gold could rise towards $1,400 - CMC Markets
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 11 Gold climbed to a 13-month high
on Friday before pulling back slightly, as the euro hovered near
a three-week peak against the dollar after the European Central
Bank signalled it was done reducing interest rates for now.
After rolling out bold measures to boost the euro zone
economies, including increased asset buying and a deeper cut to
deposit rates, ECB President Mario Draghi on Thursday signalled
there would be no further rate cuts.
Spot gold rose as far as $1,282.51 an ounce, its
strongest since Feb. 3, 2015, and was little changed at
$1,270.20 at 0706 GMT.
Bullion climbed 1.5 percent on Thursday, its biggest
single-day gain in a week, and was on course for a second weekly
rise. For the year, gold has added 20 percent.
U.S. gold for April delivery eased 0.1 percent to
$1,271 an ounce, after peaking at $1,287.80.
The next major resistance level for gold would be around
$1,308, reached in January last year, said Ric Spooner, chief
market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.
"Ultimately if this trend continues, we may well see
ourselves up towards $1,400 in gold," he said.
The relatively weak U.S. dollar, despite expectations that
the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year,
as well as concerns about a wobbly global economy should support
gold prices going forward, said Spooner.
"Gold remains our preferred commodity/sector in view of
increasing liquidity from global monetary easing," Argonaut
Securities analyst Helen Lau wrote in a research note.
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 25.68 million ounces
on Thursday, the highest since August 2014.
With the metal clinging to this year's gains, physical gold
demand slowed in top consumer China this week, while a strike by
jewellers protesting against the imposition of a tax curbed
demand in No. 2 market India.
Spot silver slipped 0.3 percent to $15.54 an ounce,
platinum added 0.2 percent to $977.99 and palladium
gained 0.3 percent to $572.40.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar and
Christian Schmollinger)