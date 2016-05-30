* Dollar index hits two-month highs, shares up
* Gold on track for longest losing streak in 14 months
* Silver, platinum hit lowest in seven weeks
By Clara Denina
LONDON, May 30 Gold fell below $1,200 for the
first time since mid-February on Monday, as comments from
Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen on the likelihood of higher
U.S. interest rates sent the dollar to two-month highs.
The Fed should increase interest rates "in the coming
months" if the economy picks up, Yellen said on Friday,
bolstering the case for a rate hike in June or July.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday global
markets appeared to be "well-prepared" for a summer rate hike.
An increase in U.S. rates would raise the opportunity cost
of holding gold, which does not earn interest. It would also
bolster the dollar, making gold more expensive for other
currency holders.
Gold fell as much as 1.1 percent to $1,199.60 an
ounce, its lowest since Feb. 17, and was down 0.3 percent at
$1,204.18 an ounce by 1232 GMT. The metal was on track for nine
sessions of losses, its longest losing streak since March 2015.
Trade was thinning out with public holidays in Britain and
the United States on Monday.
"The (next technical) support is at $1,185 and a break of
this level will open the floor towards the $1,160 mark," said
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Forex UK.
"Money managers are reducing their bullish bets and ...
hedge funds are strongly bullish on the dollar."
Hedge funds and money managers cut their bullish bets in
U.S. gold futures and options to their lowest in almost two
months, data showed late on Friday.
"Positions were reduced on a similarly radical scale in
early November 2015... the Fed was also the trigger back (as it
prepared) the market for a rate hike in December," Commerzbank
analysts said.
"At that time the gold price dropped from $1,200 to $1,050
by mid-December," they added. "The gold price could still fall
by around another $50."
Gold's losses were also due to higher global shares, which
showed increased risk appetite among investors.
Bullion, which had risen 16 percent in the first quarter,
has been under pressure since the prospect of an imminent rate
hike was indicated by the Fed's April meeting minutes, which
were released earlier this month. Key central bank officials
have consistently supported an increase.
Investors will now monitor U.S. non-farm payrolls data for
May, due on Friday, and a solid reading could heighten
expectations for a June rate rise.
Among other precious metals, spot silver fell to a
seven-week low of $15.86 per ounce. Spot platinum fell to
its lowest since April 8 at $961, before slightly recovering and
palladium was unchanged at $537 an ounce.
