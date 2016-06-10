* Silver marks three-week high, on track for biggest weekly
gain in six
* Dollar index bounces off one-month lows
(Updates prices)
By Vijaykumar Vedala
BENGALURU, June 10 Gold eased slightly on Friday
as the dollar edged up from recent lows, but the metal held near
a three-week high and was on track for a second straight weekly
rise.
The safe haven asset has been on an upswing since last
Friday and has risen nearly 2 percent this week following
weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data and comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen which dampened expectations
of an imminent rate hike.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,265.46 an ounce
by 0652 GMT. Bullion on Thursday touched its highest since May
18 at $1,271.31. U.S. gold fell 0.3 percent to
$1,268.50.
Spot silver touched a three-week high earlier in the
day and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since April 29.
The white metal, which has risen more than 5 pct this week,
dipped 0.40 percent to $17.21 an ounce.
"Last week's unexpectedly weak U.S. jobs data and subsequent
cautious tone by Yellen opened the door for gold to resume its
bull cycle. A Brexit could see gold push towards $1,400 an
ounce," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said in a note.
"Investor demand is expected to remain strong in the short
term, driven by easing expectations of a rate hike in the United
States. However, the backdrop of easing monetary policies,
negative bond yields, and a likely pause in dollar appreciation
should also be supportive."
The Fed is likely to raise U.S. interest rates in September
and possibly as early as July, according to a Reuters poll taken
in the days after news of a sharp drop in hiring that has led
some to worry that the economy is losing momentum.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which
lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"UK and German sovereign debt yields fell to record lows,
helping to fuel gold's rally," HSBC analyst James Steel said in
a note.
"Safe haven and hedge-related buying ahead of the UK
referendum on continued EU membership is becoming more
noticeable, with a portion of this demand being funnelled into
physical gold purchases."
The dollar index stood at 94.210, pulling away from a
trough near 93.400. Driving the index's rise was a bearish turn
in the euro.
Holding in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.71 percent to 887.38
tonnes on Thursday, the highest since October 2013.
Among other precious metals, platinum and palladium
were headed towards a second straight week of gains.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)