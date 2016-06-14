BENGALURU, June 14 Gold held steady early
Tuesday after touching a four-week high in the prior session,
with focus on a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that begins
later in the day and on Britain's June 23 vote on whether to
leave the European Union.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had dipped 0.1 percent to $1,282.41 an
ounce by 0058 GMT. Bullion touched a session-peak of $1,287.0 on
Monday, its highest since May 16.
* U.S. gold edged 0.2 percent lower to $1,285.60
* The Fed is set to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, with
market players waiting for clues about when the central bank
might next look to move on interest rates.
* U.S. Treasuries are not as safe as investors assume, fund
manager Michael Hasenstab said on Monday, as full employment and
rising inflation put pressure on central bankers to raise rates.
* Britain's "Out" campaign widened its lead over the "In"
camp ahead of the country's June 23 referendum, according to two
opinion polls published by ICM on Monday. A vote by Britain to
leave the 28-member EU, dubbed "Brexit," could tip Europe back
into recession, putting more pressure on the global economy.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.27 percent to 896.30
tonnes on Monday, the highest since October 2013.
* Gold priced in sterling rose to its highest since
September 2013 on Monday as the British pound fell to an 8-week
low against the dollar.
* Kinross Gold Corp said on Monday a nearly
three-week strike by unionized workers at its Tasiast mine in
Mauritania ended on Saturday.
* South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has
secured exclusive union rights for workers at platinum producer
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat), it said on Monday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET REPORT
* The British pound remained fragile near a two-month low
against the dollar and the yen hovered near six-week highs
against the U.S. currency.
* Asian stocks slipped on Tuesday amid growing worries this
month's referendum in Britain could see it exit the European
Union, while markets were also nervous ahead of the Fed meeting.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone employment Q1
0900 Euro zone industrial production Apr
1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism May
1230 U.S. retail sales May
1230 U.S. import prices May
1230 U.S. export prices May
1400 U.S. business inventories Apr
Federal Open Market Committee starts two-day policy meeting
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)