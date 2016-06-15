* Concerns over Brexit underpin sentiment
* Investors await Fed policy statement for cues on rate
hikes
* Silver trading near one-month high, palladium bounces back
By Vijaykumar Vedala
BENGALURU, June 15 Gold held steady on
Wednesday, after touching a near six-week high in the previous
session, as the market awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
statement amid concerns about a potential British exit from the
European Union.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to address the media
after the conclusion of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) meeting later in the day.
The U.S. central bank is expected to keep interest rates on
hold for at least another month, even as strong retail sales for
May suggested that economic growth was gaining steam despite a
sharp slowdown in job creation.
Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,285.06 an ounce as of
0654 GMT, after touching its highest level since May 6 at
$1,289.80 in the previous session.
U.S. gold was also unchanged at $1,288.40.
"We should see a bit of a late snap-back rally in equities
(on Wednesday) as the Fed's language will likely be very
dovish," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
"This could pull gold back slightly, but we still think that
the precious metal has room to move for the balance of the week
and heading into next week's crucial vote."
Gold is sensitive to interest rate hikes, which increase the
opportunity cost of holding the non-interest yielding metal.
"We expect a hawkish tone from the Fed, which could put the
market under some pressure but people are prepared for that. Fed
is unlikely to increase rates this month, but we cannot say the
same about next month," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee
Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, a referendum on June 23 by Britain to leave the
28-member European Union, dubbed "Brexit," could tip Europe back
into a recession, putting more pressure on the global economy
and, thereby, boosting the safe-haven appeal of the bullion.
Gold priced in sterling rose to its highest since
September 2013 on Tuesday as the British pound fell to an
eight-week low against the dollar. The euro stood at
118.92 yen after falling to a low of 118.48.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.27 percent to 898.67
tonnes on Tuesday, the highest since October 2013.
Spot silver was almost flat at $17.38 per ounce. On
Tuesday, the white metal touched its highest level since May 11
at $17.49.
Palladium touched its lowest in about two weeks at
$529.97 an ounce earlier on Wednesday before trading 1.2 percent
higher at $539.30. Platinum climbed 0.7 percent to
$980.16 per ounce.
(Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bengaluru; Editing
by Subhranshu Sahu and Anupama Dwivedi)