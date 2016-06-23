* Spot gold hit lowest intra-day price since June 9
* Pound marks six-month high against the dollar
BENGALURU, June 23 Gold edged up after touching
a fresh two-week low early on Thursday on cautious optimism that
British voters would opt to stay in the European Union.
A vote to leave the 28-member bloc could tip Europe back
into recession, putting more pressure on the global economy and
increasing the appeal of bullion as a counter-cyclical asset.
Polling will take place between 0600-2100 GMT on Thursday,
with the results expected early on Friday.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,269.60 an ounce by
0644 GMT. Bullion touched a low of $1,260.36 earlier in the
session, its worst since June 9.
U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,272.
"In the near term, gold appears heavily focused on the
United Kingdom referendum vote and will likely move according to
the results," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.
"Once the effects of the referendum results pass, we would
expect that gold will eventually focus back on other price
drivers and fundamentals. There is a good argument that in the
near term gold may be overbought."
The poll verdict aside, the medium- to long-term view for
the yellow metal, which has risen about 20 percent this year, is
still bullish and $1,250 to $1,315 an ounce is likely to be the
range in the immediate future, said Mark To, head of research at
Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
"I believe the major factor affecting gold (in the long
term) is not a single risk event like Brexit," he added.
William Wong, assistant head of dealing for Wing Fung's
precious metals desk, said gold prices could drop down to $1,230
an ounce if Britain chooses to continue being a part of the
European Union.
Ahead of the UK vote, gold investors sought to protect
themselves by increasing their options positions on Wednesday.
Implied volatility, a measure of options activity, in Comex July
gold calls and puts with strike prices that are as much as $50
higher or lower than current prices soared to record highs on
Wednesday.
The sterling rose and Asian stocks crept higher in cautious
trade on Thursday though many investors sought shelter in
safe-haven assets such as the yen and government debt.
Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.39 percent to 915.90
tonnes on Wednesday, the highest since September 2013.
Among other precious metals, silver inched 0.5
percent higher to $17.33 and platinum rose 0.3 percent to
$973.60. Palladium fell 0.4 percent to $557.51 an ounce.
