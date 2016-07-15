BENGALURU, July 15 Gold fell early on Friday on
a firmer dollar and surging Asian shares and was set for its
first weekly decline since May, after dipping to a two-week low
in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged 0.4 percent lower to $1,329.40 per
ounce by 0104 GMT. Bullion fell about 0.6 percent on Thursday
and hit a low of $1,319.82, its worst since June 30.
* The metal has fallen about 2.5 percent so far this week
and is on track for its first weekly decline in seven weeks.
* U.S. gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,330.20 an
ounce.
* Asian shares rose to eight-month highs on Friday, on track
for solid weekly gains, as record highs on Wall Street offset
the impact on sentiment of an attack in France.
* The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 105.47 yen,
while the dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies held steady at 96.116.
* The Bank of England wrong-footed investors by keeping
interest rates on hold on Thursday, but held out the prospect of
a stimulus package soon to help the economy cope with Britain's
decision to leave the European Union.
* Federal Reserve policymakers appear to be in no hurry to
raise U.S. interest rates despite signs that the U.S. economy is
near full employment, with two more top Fed officials expressing
that view on Thursday.
* The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly held steady near a 43-year low last week, pointing
to further momentum in the labor market after job growth surged
in June.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.25 percent to 962.85
tonnes on Thursday.
* Thousands in India have sold their jewellery in recent
weeks with local gold prices hitting a near three-year
top.
* Azerbaijan's top gold producer Anglo Asian Mining
said on Thursday its first-half output fell 5.9 percent to
33,837 ounces but that it was keeping its 2016 production target
unchanged at 73,000 to 77,000 ounces.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0200 China GDP Q2
0900 Euro Zone Inflation, Final June
1230 U.S. CPI June
1230 U.S. Real weekly earnings
1230 U.S. NY Fed Manufacturing July
1230 U.S. Retail Sales June
1315 U.S. Industrial Output June
1400 U.S. Business Inventories May
1400 U.S. U Mich Sentiment Prelim July
1430 U.S. ECRI Weekly Index
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)