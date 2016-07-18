BENGALURU, July 18 Gold edged lower early
Monday, after registering its first weekly decline since May
last week, following a failed attempt to seize power in Turkey
which was seen having limited impact on the global markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold slipped 0.5 percent to $1,331.14 per
ounce by 0101 GMT. Bullion fell over 2 percent last week, its
first weekly decline in seven weeks.
* U.S. gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,331.90 an
ounce.
* The U.S. dollar gained on the yen in Asia on Monday as
investors unwound safe-haven trades in the wake of the attempted
coup in Turkey, while better U.S. economic news and the promise
of central bank stimulus lent support to equities.
* Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of the
failed military coup, taking the number of people rounded up in
the armed forces and judiciary to 6,000, and the government said
it was in control of the country and economy.
* U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in June as
Americans bought motor vehicles and a variety of other goods,
bolstering views that economic growth picked up in the second
quarter.
* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday there
are "upside" risks to his view that the U.S. central bank should
raise interest rates just once this year and remain on hold in
2017 and 2018.
* Soaring gold and silver prices have clipped a deal-making
spree for metals streaming companies - the mining financiers
that provided a lifeline to the cash-strapped industry in recent
years.
* As gold's safe-haven appeal waned, speculators cut their
record bullish bets for the first time in five weeks, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.
* However, hedge funds and money managers again raised their
net long positions in COMEX silver futures and options to fresh
record highs in the week to July 12, as spot prices hovered near
two-year highs, data showed on Friday.
* Platinum mining firms and South African trade unions
should conclude wage talks quickly to avoid the protracted
disputes that led to a five-month strike two years ago, mines
minister Mosebenzi Zwane said on Friday.
* Consumers in Asia took profits on their gold holdings as a
price rally last week helped bullion hit its highest in more
than two years, keeping new buyers at bay despite jewellers
offering steep discounts in second-top consumer India.
