BENGALURU, July 18 Gold fell 1 percent before
paring losses on Monday as the demand for safe-haven assets
waned with a coup attempt in Turkey failing to deter risk
sentiments.
The U.S. dollar gained on the yen on Monday as investors
unwound safe-haven trades in the wake of the failed coup in
Turkey, while a giant takeover bid in the tech sector and the
promise of central bank stimulus lent support to equities.
Turkey widened a crackdown on suspected supporters of the
failed military coup, taking the number of people rounded up in
the armed forces and judiciary to 6,000 and the government said
it was in control of the country and economy.
Spot gold, which fell 1 percent to as low as
$1,323.70, was down 0.6 percent to $1,329.27 an ounce by 0629
GMT. Bullion fell over 2 percent last week, its first weekly
decline in seven weeks.
U.S. gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,329.50 an ounce.
"Gold prices are feeling some kind of pressure because of
the increasing easing of risk aversion," said Mark To, head of
research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
"People have formed expectations that central banks
worldwide have to include more stimulus packages in their
monetary policies, leading to risk asset appreciation."
Spot gold is expected to fall to $1,313 per ounce, as
suggested by two sets of Fibonacci retracement analysis, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said on Monday.
As gold's safe-haven appeal waned, speculators cut their
record bullish bets for the first time in five weeks, U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.
Adding further pressure on the bullion was positive U.S.
retail sales data, which rose more than expected in June.
Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on
Friday there are "upside" risks to his view that the U.S.
central bank should raise interest rates just once this year and
remain on hold in 2017 and 2018.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
"We continue to see good support for gold toward $1,325 as
participants still look to play on the long side," MKS PAMP
trader Sam Laughlin said in a note.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was down 1
percent at $19.99 an ounce.
Platinum was flat at $1,085.60, while palladium
was down 0.9 percent to $640.55, after hitting an over
8-month high in the previous session.
