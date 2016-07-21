* ECB rate decision due at 1145 GMT
* Palladium hovers below 9-mth high touched on Wednesday
(Recasts, updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R and Vijaykumar Vedala
BENGALURU, July 21 Gold came off a three-week
low to trade marginally higher on Thursday as the dollar slipped
while investors awaited cues from a European Central Bank policy
meeting due later in the day.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,317.40 an ounce by
0644 GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched a low of $1,310.56,
its lowest since June 28.
U.S. gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,317.50 an
ounce.
The dollar index, which hit a more than four-month
high on Wednesday, slipped 0.3 percent to 96.95.
The European Central Bank is all but certain to keep rates
firmly on hold on Thursday, when announcing its rate decision
due at 1145 GMT.
"With gold looking increasingly shaky on the charts, all
eyes will turn to the ECB policy meeting. Should the central
bank signal a more accommodative policy, we could see gold get a
bit of a lift despite the fact that the dollar could strengthen
as a result," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
Asian stocks climbed to nine-month highs on Thursday, helped
by a pickup in capital inflows and a recovery in global oil
prices.
"Stock markets are moving up which is not good for gold. We
expect prices to scale down a little more. I don't think prices
will stabilize before next week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting,"
said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in
Hong Kong.
Spot gold has found a support at $1,313 per ounce, and may
hover around this level temporarily before falling towards the
next support at $1,298, according to Reuters technical analyst
Wang Tao.
"Thin summer trading conditions may be as important a reason
for gold edging lower than renewed expectations for a rate rise
this year," HSBC analyst James Steel said in a note.
"In quiet conditions the gold market may gravitate to the
vicinity of large round numbers, with $1,300/oz the closest and
most obvious."
Spot silver, which fell in the last five sessions,
rose 0.1 percent to $19.41 an ounce.
Platinum, which hit a two-week low on Wednesday, was
up 0.5 percent at $1,085.20.
Palladium, which hit its highest in nearly nine
months on Wednesday, was up 0.5 percent at $673.08.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in
Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Subhranshu
Sahu)