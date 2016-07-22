BENGALURU, July 22 Gold held steady on Friday,
after rising over one percent in the previous session, as
equities fell on weak corporate results and the dollar eased but
the metal remained on course for a second straight weekly
decline.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent at $1,332.56 an
ounce at 0051 GMT. Bullion rose 1.2 percent on Thursday, but was
down about 0.4 percent for the week
* U.S. gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,332.80 an
ounce.
* Asian stocks dipped early on Friday after weak corporate
results halted Wall Street's record run overnight, while the yen
held to large gains made after the Bank of Japan's governor
downplayed the need for "helicopter money" monetary policies.
* The ECB held rates at record lows as it seeks to revive
growth and inflation with cheap credit to the economy. It left
the door open to more policy stimulus, highlighting "great"
uncertainty and abundant risks to the economic outlook.
* According to a BBC interview, recorded mid-June but
broadcast on Thursday, BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out
the idea of using "helicopter money" - or directly underwriting
the budget deficit - to combat deflation.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve will wait until the fourth
quarter before raising interest rates, likely in December after
the presidential election, according to a Reuters poll which
once again showed subdued inflation expectations.
* U.S. home resales hit their highest in nearly 9-1/2 years
in June as low interest rates lured first-time buyers into the
market and the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits fell last week, underscoring the economy's strength.
* Confidence in prospects for the global economy has been
dented following Britain's vote to leave the European Union,
with a growing view that monetary policy is a fading force and
many governments now need to borrow and spend, Reuters polls
showed.
* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.22 percent to 963.14
tonnes on Thursday.
* Newmont Mining Corp, the world's second biggest
gold miner by market value, hinted on Thursday that it will
boost its quarterly dividend later this year, reflecting a 25
percent jump in bullion prices so far this year.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Euro Zone Markit Mfg Flash PMI July
1345 U.S. Markit Mfg PMI Flash July
1430 U.S. ECRI weekly index
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed
Davies)