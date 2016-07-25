BENGALURU, July 25 Gold extended losses on
Monday from the previous session ahead of central bank meetings
in the United States and Japan this week and amid strong
appetite for riskier assets like equities.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold fell 0.4 percent at $1,317.40 an ounce at
0052 GMT. Bullion fell 0.7 percent on Friday, declining for a
second successive week.
* U.S. gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,317.50 an
ounce.
* Asian shares held near nine-month highs on Monday as
worries over the impact of Britain's Brexit vote eased amid
efforts to maintain growth, while the dollar was buoyed by a run
of solid U.S. economic data.
* Japan's exports fell less than expected in June in a
tentative sign that overseas demand could be recovering from
persistent weakness that set in last year.
* Central banks from Washington to Tokyo take centre stage
this week, although policymakers are likely to remain cautious
as they wait for the dust to settle from Britain's shock vote to
leave the EU.
* Hedge funds and money managers continued to pile on
bullish silver bets in the week to July 19 as spot prices
hovered near two-year highs and increased their copper net long
to their highest since the end of March in the week to July 19,
data showed on Friday.
* Gold demand in Asia continued to underwhelm, but a dip in
global prices over the past couple of weeks raised expectations
of buying in the coming days alongside keeping a lid on selling
by consumers.
* Randgold Resources' Tongon mine in Ivory Coast
will have a slightly lower gold output this year than previously
expected mainly owing to an erratic power supply, Chief
Executive Mark Bristow told reporters late on Saturday.
* Newcrest Mining Ltd on Monday said it had cut net
debt by more than a quarter in the year to June, helped by
strong cash generation as it just met its forecast for gold
output for the year.
* Anglo American Plc's De Beers has put its Snap
Lake diamond mine in Canada up for sale after suspending
operations at the unprofitable mine last December, a spokesman
said on Friday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo's business climate index July
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Michael Perry)