BENGALURU, July 27 Gold edged lower on Wednesday
as the dollar and equities firmed ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's policy decision due later in the day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold dipped 0.2 percent to $1,317.26 an ounce
at 0051 GMT. Bullion rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,317.50 an ounce.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest
rates unchanged this week, deferring any possible increase until
September or December, as policymakers hold out for more
evidence of a pickup in inflation.
* U.S. consumer confidence held steady in July and new
single-family home sales hit the highest in nearly 8-1/2 years
in June, suggesting sustained momentum in the economy that could
allow the Federal Reserve to raise rates this year.
* Yen moves and political considerations could be decisive
factors for Bank of Japan policymakers agonizing over whether to
expand stimulus yet again on Friday or to save their dwindling
policy resources in case the economy takes a turn for the worse.
* The Bank of England is almost certain to cut benchmark
borrowing costs when it sets policy on Aug. 4, but a slim
majority of economists in a Reuters poll said it would hold off
for now on restarting its asset purchase programme.
* A surge in Western gold investment helped offset sliding
Asian demand in the second quarter, GFMS analysts at Thomson
Reuters said on Tuesday, as they hiked their gold price forecast
for the year in response to jitters over the economic outlook.
* Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in African
unit Acacia Mining Plc and has approached several South
African miners, according to sources familiar with the
situation.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
or
MARKET REPORT
* U.S. crude prices fell on Tuesday, hitting three-month
lows, on renewed worries of a glut while Brent settled higher
due to its better fundamentals versus U.S. crude.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Import prices June
0645 France Consumer confidence July
0645 France Producer prices June
0830 Britain Preliminary GDP Q2
1230 U.S. Durable goods June
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales June
1800 Federal Open Market Committee releases policy statement
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed
Davies)