* Federal Open Market Committee policy statement due at 1800
GMT
* Palladium slips after touching fresh nine-month highs on
Tuesday
* SPDR Gold holdings fall about 0.5 percent on Tuesday
(Updates prices)
By Sethuraman N R
BENGALURU, July 27 Gold edged slightly lower on
Wednesday as the dollar and equities firmed ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day when it
is expected to keep interest rates unchanged.
The Fed is likely to defer any possible increase until
September or December, as policymakers hold out for more
evidence of a pickup in inflation.
Asian stocks settled near one-year highs on Wednesday while
the safe-haven yen slumped after Japan's government announced a
larger-than-expected economic stimulus package, which led most
of the region's bourses higher.
The dollar was up 1 percent against the yen, after
falling 1.1 percent in the previous session, on expectations of
significant monetary stimulus by the Bank of Japan later in the
week.
Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,317.96 an ounce
at 0641 GMT. Bullion rose 0.4 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,317.90 an ounce.
"Prices are going to remain on the sidelines leading into
the meeting. Certainly, the pricing on the probability of a hike
is probably low," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
"Investors are mindful of the macro environment, which is
broadly positive. For the moment, it is a wait and see
environment."
U.S. consumer confidence held steady in July and new
single-family home sales hit their highest level in nearly 8-1/2
years in June, suggesting sustained momentum in the economy that
could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this
year.
"We suspect that the Fed statement out on Wednesday will be
benign enough to leave the current "higher rates" scenario
pretty much in place," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in
a note.
"And with other central banks backing away from further
additional easing measures - at least for now - gold could find
itself on the defensive for the balance of the week."
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar in which the precious metal is priced.
Spot gold is biased to break a support at $1,313 per ounce
and fall towards the next support at $1,298, as its
consolidation above $1,313 is ending, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.46 percent to 954.24
tonnes on Tuesday.
Among other precious metals, palladium, which hit a
nine-month high of $694.30 on Tuesday, was down 0.1 percent at
$686.40 an ounce.
Silver was down 0.4 percent at $19.55, while platinum
was little changed at $1,091.40 an ounce.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman and Vijaykumar Vedala in
Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Pullin and Biju Dwarakanath)