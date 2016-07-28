BENGALURU, July 28 Gold held steady early on
Thursday, clinging to gains from the previous session when it
rose 1.5 percent to a 2-week high on a weaker dollar after the
U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,338.87 an ounce
at 0112 GMT. Bullion on Wednesday touched a high of $1,342.18,
its best since July 14.
* U.S. gold rose 0.9 percent to $1,338.7 an ounce.
* The Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday but said near-term risks to the U.S. economic outlook
had diminished.
* Gold is sensitive to rising U.S. rates, which would lift
the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while
boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
* The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, fell 0.4 percent to 96.589.
Earlier this week, it had risen as high as 97.569, its highest
level since March.
* Japan's prime minister unveiled a surprisingly large $265
billion stimulus package on Wednesday to reflate the world's
third-largest economy, adding pressure on the central bank to
match the measures with monetary stimulus later this week.
* China's annual gold consumption is expected to be 1,200
tonnes by 2020, state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported on
Wednesday, citing an estimate from a Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology (MIIT) official.
* Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday
and said it plans to sell its 50 percent stake in a western
Australia mine to cut debt.
* Palladium has soared 17 percent so far in July, its best
monthly performance in almost 8-1/2 years, as it catches up on
gains made by other precious metals in the wake of the Brexit
vote and benefits from greater demand for cyclical assets.
* Randgold Resources' Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining
complex in Mali is currently on track to beat its 2016
production guidance, CEO Mark Bristow told reporters late on
Wednesday.
MARKET REPORT
* Asian stocks edged up early on Thursday after the Federal
Reserve provided an positive assessment of the world's largest
economy and lifted risk sentiment.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0755 Germany Unemployment rate July
0900 Euro zone Business climate July
1200 Germany Consumer prices July
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1230 U.S. Advance goods trade balance June
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Richard Pullin)