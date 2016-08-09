* Palladium hits fresh 2-week low
* SPDR gold holdings down 0.7 percent on Monday
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Sethuraman N R
Aug 9 Gold slipped on Tuesday and continued to
hover near one-week lows hit in the previous session as the
dollar firmed amid increasing possibilities of a rate hike by
the U.S. Federal Reserve this year.
Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,331.97 an ounce by
0632 GMT. The metal touched its lowest since July 29 at
$1,329.55 on Monday.
U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,337.60 an
ounce.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, erased earlier slight losses and
edged up 0.1 percent to as much as 96.514.
"Gold prices are in defensive mode after suffering quite a
bit on Friday. It reflects market's expectations of a rate hike
by the U.S. Fed in December," said Vyanne Lai, an economist at
National Australia Bank.
"However, the prices are not going to weaken significantly
in the near term."
Prices have been resilient in the face of a rising U.S.
dollar and prospects of a rate hike as other countries are
increasingly looking to raise stimulus, Lai said.
The U.S. economy is at increasing risk of becoming trapped
in a prolonged phase of slow growth that points to the need for
lower interest rates than previously expected, Federal Reserve
policymaker Jerome Powell was quoted as saying.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising rates, which lift the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
There were significant long positions last week and the
liquidation after the non-farm payrolls data put pressure on
prices, a Hong Kong-based precious metals trader said.
"Investors are still putting more money into gold. There is
something on the horizon that they should be looking, especially
the U.S. elections. That will give uncertainty to the markets
and will be good for gold."
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.67 percent to 973.81
tonnes on Monday.
Asian shares stood atop one-year peaks on Tuesday as a
desperate search for yield drove a record inflow into emerging
market funds, while oil prices tried to sustain their latest
bounce.
Silver was down 0.2 percent at $19.66 an ounce after
touching a near two-week low on Monday.
Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $1,144.
Palladium, which touched a fresh two-week low at
$685.47, was down 0.7 percent at $685.63.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Sunil Nair)