(Corrects third paragraph to show U.S. futures were up, not
down)
* Dollar dip takes downward pressure off gold
* Largest gold ETF reports biggest outflow in a month
* GRAPHIC-2016 asset returns: reut.rs/1WAiOSC
By Jan Harvey and Zandi Shabalala
LONDON, Aug 9 The price of gold rose on Tuesday
as the dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies and
concerns over the global economic outlook trumped some
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest
rates this year.
The rise for gold picked up momentum after it broke above a
key chart level just below $1,335 an ounce, analysts said.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,341.71 an ounce at
1412 GMT, off an earlier low of $1,330.03, while U.S. gold
futures for December delivery were up $6.50 an ounce at
$1,347.80.
The metal slipped to its lowest level in a week on Monday,
under pressure after forecast-beating U.S. non-farm payrolls
employment data on Friday revived speculation that the Fed could
press ahead with a rate hike. However, it quickly found support.
"There is still a view that we could see a rate hike this
year but there are enough risk issues out there to justify
holding gold," Citigroup analyst David Wilson said.
CME Group's Fed Watch tool showed traders see almost a 50-50
chance of a U.S. rate hike by December, compared with 30 percent
before the payrolls data.
Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates,
which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion,
while boosting the dollar, in which the metal is priced.
Fed policymaker Jerome Powell was quoted as saying on Monday
that the U.S. economy is at increasing risk of becoming trapped
in a prolonged phase of slow growth that points to a need for
lower interest rates than previously expected.
Investment interest in gold-backed exchange-traded funds was
less buoyant than in recent months. The largest, New York-listed
SPDR Gold Shares, reported a 6.5-tonne outflow on Monday,
its largest in a month.
Trade in the major Asian gold markets was quiet overnight,
MKS said in a note, with light demand again from the onset
countered by diminished COMEX selling.
"The Shanghai Gold Exchange open provided little in the way
of direction, investors on the exchange being light buyers
although the premium had moved right back into neutral territory
around $1.00 over the loco London price," it said.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.8
percent at $19.86 an ounce after touching a near two-week low on
Monday. Platinum was 0.3 percent higher at $1,154.99.
Palladium, which earlier touched a two-week low at
$683.53, was up 0.6 percent at $692.97.
(Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Jane Merriman, Greg Mahlich)